Wout Weghorst played in a very different role on Thursday as Manchester United took a 2-2 draw away from Barcelona.
Erik ten Hag decided to line Wout Weghorst up in midfield to use his strength as a disrupter up against Frenkie de Jong. Weghorst impressed and afterward spoke with ESPN.
He said, “This was a game at a high level. Last week I got into that position for the first time during the match in the last half hour. I think he (Erik ten Hag) was satisfied because I heard that I would play in midfield.”
Weghorst knew his role was to break up Barcelona’s midfield rhythm, “They are very important for them to shift the game, my job was to constantly get in their way and be annoying there so that they don’t get into their game and can play the way they like to do. And to be able to make my depth actions offensively from the second line, because they are vulnerable in that. You saw that in the first half.”
The Dutch international enjoyed his first time in the Nou Camp, “I had never been there, I only wanted to come here if I could also play football. It was a special day, I did enjoy it, it was beautiful.”