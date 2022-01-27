English side Burnley are being linked with a move for Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst.
Weghorst has made no secret of his desire to play in England with the Dutch international previously linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.
However, The Athletic is reporting that Weghorst could be heading for Burnley with the Premier League’s bottom side lodging a bid for the striker. The report states that Burnley are confident of sealing the deal and are discussing personal terms.
Weghorst played for Emmen, Heracles Almelo and AZ Alkmaar before making the move to Wolfsburg. He has scored 70 times for the German side in 144 appearances.