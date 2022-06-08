A 94th-minute Wout Weghorst header earned Netherlands a 2-1 win over Wales in Cardiff.
Louis van Gaal made eleven changes to the side that defeated Belgium 4-1 on Friday with Jordan Teze and Jerdy Schouten making their full debuts.
Wales also made changes but they looked the better side in the opening stages as Netherlands struggled to keep possession. Mark Flekken kept Netherlands level with a good save from a Harry Wilson free-kick.
The best chance for Netherlands came in the 45th minute with Cody Gakpo getting in on goal but his shot was deflected wide.
Netherlands began the second half brightly and in the 50th minute, Schouten set up Teun Koopmeiners to fire a low strike into the bottom corner to make it 1-0 for Oranje.
From that point, Netherlands sat deep and invited pressure. Frenkie de Jong and Steven Bergwijn were brought on to try and settle the game but Wales kept pushing. Flekken was barely troubled but in the 90th minute, Rhys Norrington-Davies headed in a cross to make it 1-1.
Wales thought they had a point but in the 94th minute, De Jong burst through the midfield before passing to Tyrell Malacia on the left. Malacia’s cross was met by an excellent Wout Weghorst header and that sealed the victory.
Not a great performance but Netherlands make it two wins from two in the Nations League. On Saturday, Netherlands host Poland.
Men in Orange are doing justice to their potential. Well played.
Even if the performance isn’t very well, it is a good thing that we win with the substitutes players.