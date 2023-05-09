Wout Weghorst has not had any indication from Manchester United that they no longer want him.
Weghorst is currently on loan at Old Trafford from Burnley and reports claim that Manchester United have no interest in making the deal permanent.
Speaking to The Times, Weghorst said, “In the talks, I have heard that the club is positive about me. There has been no communication that Manchester United no longer want me.
“They appreciate my input and believe I can be of value to the team. Of course, I have heard different things in the media, but I do see what is happening and focus on our goals in the league and cup.”
The 30-year-old is yet to score in the Premier League for Erik ten Hag’s side in 14 games.