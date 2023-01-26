Wout Weghorst has enjoyed his first week at Manchester United and he is hoping to stay at the club past the summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The striker joined the club on loan from Burnley until the end of the season and scored his first goal for the club in the 3-0 League Cup win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.
Speaking to The Independent, Weghorst said, “I think the first week went well. Now it’s up to me to deliver and help the team as best I can. I am quite confident that I can play a role here.”
Asked if he would like to remain on a permanent basis, the Netherlands international said, “Naturally. It’s a huge club, so I’ll try to do everything the best I can. If you like it from both sides, then it is of course a good option. I’ve been here for a week now and I immediately see how big the club is, in everything. The facilities, but also the qualities in the team.”