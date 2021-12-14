German outlet Kicker is linking Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst with a move to newly rich Premier League side Newcastle United.
Newcastle United is set to be linked with a number of players this January as they look to beat relegation from the Premier League. Dutch centre-back Sven Botman is one of their main targets and reports in Germany are now linking them with another Dutchman.
Kicker is reporting that Newcastle are interested in signing Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg and a move could be made in January.
Weghorst has a contract at Wolfsburg until mid-2023 and Kicker believes an offer in January could tempt the German club into selling the Dutch international.
The 29-year-old has made 139 appearances for Wolfsburg, scoring 69 goals and adding 22 assists.