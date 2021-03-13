Wout Weghorst put in an excellent performance during Wolfsburg’s 5-0 victory over Schalke 04 on Saturday and he will be hoping to have impressed Netherlands boss Frank de Boer.
On Monday, Frank de Boer will confirm his Netherlands squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and a big question is whether Wout Weghorst will be involved.
The striker has often been overlooked in favour of Luuk de Jong, but after another excellent performance on Saturday, will Weghorst finally get his chance?
Weghorst scored once and gave two assists in Wolfsburg’s 5-0 victory over Schalke 04, taking his season tally in the Bundesliga to 16 goals and five assists.
I think it is difficult to ignore Weghorst this time. He is in top form and deserves to have his place in the team.