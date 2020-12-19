Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst has admitted he was distracted by links with Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. He is also disappointed that he has not heard anything from Netherlands boss Frank de Boer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The former AZ Alkmaar star has been in excellent form for Wolfsburg this season, but has Luuk de Jong ahead of him in the pecking order for Oranje.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Weghorst has admitted he is disappointed by the lack of communication from De Boer, “That really does something to you. For me it was every time a huge disappointment when I was not there. The last time the Oranje played with Luuk de Jong as a deep striker and I thought: that might increase my chances as a stand-in. But I heard nothing at all. I was quite disappointed. I said to myself and trained to stop being disappointed by this. “
Weghorst has nine goals in the Bundesliga this season and think’s he is doing all he can to get a Netherlands call-up, “Go and see which Dutch strikers have done better than I have in European top competitions in the past three years. I can’t do more.
“In the end, I will perform as best as possible as the striker that I am and I think I can certainly add something to the wonderful group that the Dutch national team is at the moment.”
Weghorst was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer, and the striker admits it did affect him, “Those were hectic days. You can say very boldly that you focus on your own club, but unconsciously it does something to you of course. You also saw it in my game.
“Looking back on that situation, I think: sometimes you also have to be satisfied. That does not mean that I do not want to make the step to the European top, on the contrary. But I am just very happy in Wolfsburg and get a lot of appreciation here.”
I hope next match he will be in the final squad.
Can’t believe de Boer continues to ignore him. Whether or not he’s a starter is one thing, but there’s no way a player in the form he’s in should not make the squad.