Wout Weghorst netted his 20th league goal of the season as Wolfsburg defeated VFB Stuttgart 3-1 on Wednesday evening.
The striker has been in excellent form this season and headed into Wednesday’s game on a streak of scoring five goals and adding four assists in his last six games.
After 29 minutes, Weghorst found the net again to put Wolfsburg 2-0 up on Stuttgart and hit an impressive milestone. It was his 20th league goal of the campaign.
Wolfsburg eventually won 3-1 and are now third in the Bundesliga table. Qualifying for the Champions League is now in touching distance for Weghorst’s side.
Weghorst will be hoping his great form continues and convinces Frank de Boer that he must be taken to the European Championships this summer.