Wout Weghorst once again impressed with a goal and an assist but he could not prevent Wolfsburg losing 4-3 at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Both sides went into the game in the top four of the Bundesliga and seem set to take a spot in the Champions League next season.
In the sixth minute, Wolfburg took the lead with Weghorst getting the assist on a goal from Ridle Baku, but Eintracht Frankfurt hit back straight away through Daichi Kamara. In the 26th minute, Luka Jovic fired the hosts in front.
Just before the break, Weghorst grabbed his 18th league goal of the campaign with a deflected strike to make it 2-2.
In the second half, goals from Silva and Erik Durm gave Frankfurt the victory with Maximilian Philipp’s late strike nothing but a consolation.
Wolfsburg remain third despite the loss but are now only one point above Eintracht Frankfurt.