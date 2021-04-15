FC Luzern have dropped Feyenoord loanee Jordy Wehrmann from their squad for disciplinary reasons.
The midfielder joined FC Luzern on loan from Feyenoord in January and has made 13 appearances so far, but he was missing during the 4-3 loss to FC Basel at the weekend.
Speaking to Blick, Luzern head coach Fabio Celestini confirmed that Wehrmann has been dropped for disciplinary reasons, “The only reason Jordy was not in the selection was his training performances. They were insufficient.”
Luzern reportedly have a clause to sign Wehrmann permanently in the summer, but that may be unlikely now.