Tahith Chong has been loaned from Manchester United to Werder Bremen for the 2020/21 season.
The Dutch winger was pictured in training with the Bundesliga side on Sunday morning and both clubs have now confirmed the loan deal.
Chong extended his contract with Manchester United earlier this year until 2022, but can not yet count on regular playing time. He has been allowed to join Werder Bremen in order to gain regular first-team action.
The 20-year-old made 12 appearances last season for United and now becomes a teammate of Davy Klaassen in Germany next season.