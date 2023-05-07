West Ham United warmed up for the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie with AZ Alkmaar by defeating Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday evening.
On Thursday, AZ Alkmaar travels to the London Stadium to take on the Hammers and they got a taste of how strong their opponent is with their win over Manchester United.
Erik ten Hag’s side turned up with Tyrell Malacia and Wout Weghorst in the starting eleven but it was West Ham who took the lead through Said Benrahma in the 27th minute.
Weghorst was substituted before the hour mark as Manchester United pushed for an equaliser, but one didn’t come as West Ham stood firm. The win means West Ham are comfortable in 15th while Manchester United’s Champions League hopes take another blow. They are fourth but one point ahead of Liverpool.