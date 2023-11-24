According to De Telegraaf, West Ham United are planning a January move for Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn.
Ajax are reportedly open to a January exit for Bergwijn as they look to raise funds for some new signings. The winger has previously been linked with Saudi side Al-Ettifaq but that now seems unlikely.
De Telegraaf reporter Mike Verweij said on the newspaper’s podcast, “He is not going to Al-Ettifaq, but there is news about him: West Ham has reported to Bergwijn’s management.”
West Ham have already raided Ajax for Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez last summer and they are now looking to take Bergwijn back to England.
Between 2020 and 2022, Bergwijn played for Tottenham Hotspur before he returned to the Netherlands with Ajax. His move to Amsterdam has not gone as hoped for the Dutch international.