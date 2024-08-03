West Ham United has completed the signing of Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.
The 22-year-old winger was named the Championship player of the season after an excellent campaign for Leeds United. However, he could not guide them back to the Premier League which meant a transfer this summer was likely.
That move has now been completed with Summerville joining West Ham United for a fee around €30 million. Part of that fee will go to Feyenoord.
Summerville scored 19 goals and gave nine assists last season. He will be hoping the move to West Ham will increase his chances of making his Netherlands debut.