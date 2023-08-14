According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United are interested in signing Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.
Earlier this month, Brighton and Hove Albion agreed a fee with Ajax to sign Kudus, but it appears that move has now broken down.
However, a Premier League move is still on the cards for the midfielder with Fabrizio Romano reporting that West Ham United are now in initial talks to sign Kudus.
The Londoners are not yet in talks with Ajax but that can progress quickly if Lucas Paqueta does depart for Manchester City later in the window. Ajax wants around €40 million to sell Kudus.
It would be the second time that West Ham raided Ajax this summer with Edson Alvarez leaving for the Premier League side last week.