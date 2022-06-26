According to the Guardian, West Ham United are interested in signing Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.
The 25-year-old forward had an impressive year for Villarreal and excelled in the Champions League. This has seen a number of clubs show interest in the Dutch international.
According to The Guardian, West Ham United have approached Villarreal about signing Danjuma, who has a contract in Spain until 2026.
It will not be easy for the London-based side to snare Danjuma, though, with a number of top clubs circling the forward, who netted 16 goals last season. The Premier League side are only able to offer Danjuma Europa Conference League football too.
It would be the second time that Danjuma had played in the Premier League though, with the attacker previously playing for Bournemouth. He also had spells with PSV Eindhoven, NEC Nijmegen and Club Brugge.