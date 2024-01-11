According to The Times, West Ham United are also showing interest in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.
West Ham have been looking at the Eredivisie recently with Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus signing in the summer, while Steven Bergwijn is also a target.
According to The Times, West Ham United is also looking at Santiago Gimenez, who they believe they can sign for a fee of €35 million. Which would seem a bit low given the interest from around Europe.
Gimenez is currently the top scorer in the Eredivisie this season with 18 goals and the Mexican international has been linked with clubs from Spain, Italy and the Premier League in recent months.
The 22-year-old has a contract until 2027 and Feyenoord does not want to lose him this month.