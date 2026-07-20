Football-Oranje’s Michael speaks with Abdul about the latest candidates to be ruled out of the Netherlands head coach position.
Watch the podcast via YouTube, or listen via your favourite podcast provider, such as Acast, Spotify or Apple.
Newcastle United has confirmed the signing of Ajax midfielder Sean ...
Ajax has confirmed the appointment of Michel as their new ...
Ajax will play in the Conference League next season after ...
Willem II has returned to the Eredivisie after a penalty ...
Football-Oranje's Michael and Abdul review the final round of the ...
Zach Lowy speaks with interim Ajax head coach Carlos Garcia ...
The 37th round of the Eredivisie took place on Sunday ...
Below is a round up of all this weekend's action ...
A new season of Dutch football is here! Football-Oranje's Michael ...
The new Dutch Eredivisie season is here! Football-Oranje's Michael Statham, ...
Football-Oranje's Michael speaks with Abdul about the latest candidates to ...
Football-Oranje's Michael speaks with Michel Nasrallah about Ronald Koeman stepping ...
Football-Oranje’s Michael speaks with Abdul about the latest candidates to be ruled out of the Netherlands head coach position.
Watch the podcast via YouTube, or listen via your favourite podcast provider, such as Acast, Spotify or Apple.
Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.