Football-Oranje’s Michael speaks with Abdul about the latest candidates to be ruled out of the Netherlands head coach position.

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Michael Statham (923 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.