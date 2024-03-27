At the moment, Ronald Koeman only has 23 spots in his Netherlands squad for the European Championships. Let’s look at who is certain to be in the squad at the moment as long as they stay fit.
Goalkeepers
Bart Verbruggen and Mark Flekken performed excellently during the international break and both are assured of their place in the squad. The third goalkeeper spot is up for grabs should Justin Bijlow not return to full fitness in time.
In the running for a spot: Justin Bijlow, Marco Bizot, Nick Olij
Defenders
Virgil van Dijk is captain and is on the plane, while Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt will also be there. Daley Blind seems undroppable for Koeman despite his lack of pace and he will battle Quilindschy Hartman for the left back slot. Luthsharel Geertruida and Denzel Dumfries are also certain.
Jeremie Frimpong should be there but not guaranteed yet, as well as Stefan de Vrij if he is fit. The other wildcard is Jurrien Timber if he returns for Arsenal.
In the running for a spot: Micky van de Ven, Stefan de Vrij, Jeremie Frimpong, Ian Maatsen, Jurrien Timber, Jorrel Hato, Tyrell Malacia
Midfielders
Frenkie de Jong is the key Oranje midfielder, while Tijjani Reijnders is also certain of a spot due to his form for club and country.
Other than that, the midfield options seem up for grabs. Nobody has really staked his claim and the options are numerous. Three to four midfielders will be added but only Koeman knows at the moment who they will be.
In the running for a spot: Joey Veerman, Jerdy Schouten, Teun Koopmeiners, Mats Wieffer, Quinten Timber, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Georginio Wijnaldum, Calvin Stengs
Attackers
Memphis Depay will lead the line at the Euros and Xavi Simons will certainly be there despite his form in Oranje. Wout Weghorst is favoured by Koeman as a back up while Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen will be other options.
Koeman may look to add wingers for a 4-3-3 but Brian Brobbey would also be unlucky to miss out if he is fit.
In the running for a spot: Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn, Joshua Zirkzee, Noa Lang, Steven Berghuis
So far that makes 16 of the 23 squad places taken and only seven players to be added. Who do you think deserves to make the squad?