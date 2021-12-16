With the popularity of women’s football growing on a global scale and the European Championships being held in England in 2022, the focus on Oranje Vrouwen will be heightened more than ever before.
- By Jamie Kitchener ·
- Follow Jamie on Twitter @jkitchfootball
As of December 16th, 2021, Netherlands women’s side sits 5th in FIFA World Rankings, with Euro rivals Sweden, Germany, and France all sitting above them, but as reigning champions, the expectation of the Leeuwinnen to perform well once again next year will be immense.
With seventeen of the recent 26-woman squad all playing in the Eredivisie Vrouwen, attention will undoubtedly find its way to the league.
In a league that has Oranje record cap holder (for both the men and women) lining up in the form of Ajax’s Sherida Spitse, the football on offer is really something to be seen. With only two points separating the top four teams fighting it out for two Champions League spaces, the race is certainly heating up. Uncapped 22-year-old, Fenna Kalma of FC Twente leads the way in terms of scoring this season, finding the back of the net seventeen times in eleven games, surely throwing her hat in the ring to line up with the likes of Arsenal’s Vivian Medeima and Shanice Van de Sanden for selection at next summer’s championships.
The current status
The women’s Eredivisie currently consists of nine teams, with Ajax currently leading the way on goal difference ahead of nearest challengers Feyenoord. FC Twente have won the title on the last two occasions but they currently sit third and a point behind the top two.
At the bottom, Excelsior are struggling and only have six points from their opening twelve games. However, there is no relegation from the league.
How to watch?
For your Vrouwen Eredivisie fix, highlights of games can be viewed on YouTube with games also streamed live through the club’s individual pages.