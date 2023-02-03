Mats Wieffer is gaining praise for his Feyenoord performances but he has waved away suggestions of a Netherlands debut.
Wieffer joined Feyenoord from Excelsior in the summer but it is only recently that the midfielder has earned his spot in Arne Slot’s side due to Quinten Timber being injured.
The 23-year-old’s performance have been excellent in recent weeks for the league leaders and he is already being touted for a place in the Netherlands squad.
Speaking to ESPN, Wieffer said on his development, “I can do better on the ball, but in the duels I think I can hold my own. All in all, I’m happy with how things are going now. It has to get better step by step, but so far I am satisfied.”
Asked about the Netherlands, Wieffer laughed, “I think that’s a bit fast, if you play three or four games well. It would of course be very nice, it is of course a dream, but I don’t think that is very realistic yet.”