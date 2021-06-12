Georginio Wijnaldum spoke about his move to PSG ahead of Netherlands Euro 2020 clash with Ukraine on Sunday.
After leaving Liverpool, Wijnaldum was heavily linked with Barcelona but the midfielder sealed a move to PSG earlier this week. Wijnaldum signed a three-year deal in Paris.
Speaking at the press conference ahead of Netherlands v Ukraine, Wijnaldum said, “What I can say is that I made a different choice.
“It was a difficult choice. We negotiated with Barcelona for four weeks, but we have not come to an agreement. PSG was more decisive and faster. The project also really appealed to me. But it was difficult. I have to say that I also thought I would go to Barcelona. That was the only club that was really interested for a long time.”
Wijnaldum is happy that his future is sorted before the tournament begins, “During the European Championship you want to be one hundred percent focused on the tournament. It was a hectic week in which I had to make choices. They are two big clubs that I would like to play for. It’s a relief that I’ve made the choice before the European Championship, because it’s going to play in your head anyway.”