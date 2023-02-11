After six months out injured, Georginio Wijnaldum made his return for AS Roma on Saturday afternoon.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 32-year-old joined Roma in the summer from PSG in order to get more playing time to make the World Cup squad. However, in August he suffered a broken tibia in training which has ruled him out since.
On Saturday, Wijnaldum appeared on the bench for Roma’s clash with Lecce and in the 83rd minute, the Dutch international made his return. The clash ended 1-1.
Wijnaldum will now be hoping for a steady run of games in Italy and he could return to the Netherlands squad next month.