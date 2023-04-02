Georginio Wijnaldum scored his first goal since returning from injury as AS Roma defeated Sampdoria 3-0.
Wijnaldum went closest to opening the scoring in the first half but his strike came back off the post.
In the early stages of the second half, Sampdoria were reduced to ten men and quickly Wijnaldum gave them the lead with a header.
Sam Lammers came off the bench for Sampdoria but he could not prevent a defeat as Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy added further goals before the end.
Roma are now third in the Serie A table, while Sampdoria is in 19th.