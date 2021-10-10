Georginio Wijnaldum is not worried about his lack of playing time with PSG at the moment.
Wijnaldum left Liverpool for PSG in the summer but recently has found himself on the bench and only contributing as a substitute.
The midfielder was present at the pre-game press conference ahead of Netherlands clash with Gibraltar on Monday and he was asked about his situation with PSG.
He said, “It takes getting used to. In my last year, after my back injury, I played quite a lot. Also because I was fit. This is something different. It is very difficult. I have always played a lot, you are used to that.”
Wijnaldum confirmed he has not yet talked with head coach Mauricio Pochettino about the situation and added, “I’m also a fighter and I’m going to do everything I can to turn this around.”