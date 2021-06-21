Memphis: A dream come true to ... Memphis Depay has spoken for the first time since completing ...

Barcelona confirm Memphis sign... Barcelona have officially confirmed the signing of Netherlands international Memphis ...

Malacia and Bazoer named in Cu... Curacao has included a number of surprise names in their ...

Bayern Munich linked to Dumfri... According to reports in Germany, Netherlands revelation Denzel Dumfries is ...

Traore departs Ajax for Shakht... Ajax have confirmed that Lassina Traore will join Shakhtar Donetsk ...

PSV confirms Van Ginkel signin... PSV Eindhoven have confirmed the permanent signing of Marco van ...

Hoedt joins Anderlecht Anderlecht have confirmed the signing of Dutch centre-back Wesley Hoedt ...