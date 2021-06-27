Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum has reacted to the painful Euro 2020 elimination to the Czech Republic on Sunday.

After Matthijs de Ligt was sent off, Netherlands were defeated 2-0 by the Czech Republic and their Euro 2020 hopes are over.

Speaking to NOS after the game, Wijnaldum said, “The goals we gave away, the chances we didn’t finish. That all goes through you. Powerlessness? After the red card, it became more difficult to put pressure. If we had the ball, we couldn’t get out either.

“It was very difficult. We did not deal well with their way of putting pressure and the opportunities we were given. It went better in the first half. In the second half, we got a good chance that we didn’t take. We didn’t pay attention once, so we got a red card. Then it became difficult.”

Wijnaldum is disappointed and feels it was an off-day for the team, I felt like we were growing in the tournament. Before we started the European Championship, there was a lot of criticism about the style of play and things like that, but in the group stage we turned it around. But today was an off day. It’s very painful and difficult, but that’s the reality.”




Email, RSS Follow
admin (10676 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter