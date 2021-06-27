Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum has reacted to the painful Euro 2020 elimination to the Czech Republic on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After Matthijs de Ligt was sent off, Netherlands were defeated 2-0 by the Czech Republic and their Euro 2020 hopes are over.
Speaking to NOS after the game, Wijnaldum said, “The goals we gave away, the chances we didn’t finish. That all goes through you. Powerlessness? After the red card, it became more difficult to put pressure. If we had the ball, we couldn’t get out either.
“It was very difficult. We did not deal well with their way of putting pressure and the opportunities we were given. It went better in the first half. In the second half, we got a good chance that we didn’t take. We didn’t pay attention once, so we got a red card. Then it became difficult.”
Wijnaldum is disappointed and feels it was an off-day for the team, I felt like we were growing in the tournament. Before we started the European Championship, there was a lot of criticism about the style of play and things like that, but in the group stage we turned it around. But today was an off day. It’s very painful and difficult, but that’s the reality.”
He was so focused with his political action with armband to show Czech love and didn’t want to hurt them because remember – One Love – everybody has right to be loved including pedophiles and murderers. Should never be captain as he was no factor once again when it matters.
Sad exit for the Dutch. Began the game well and then the Czechs grow into the game. When reduced to10 men I do not know what the plan was. Depay did not show enough character today. This is the stage where people remember your name. When your in knock out tournaments you and your team to go all in. Burn your bridge because there is no going back.
Ronald
totally agreed, Wijnaldum has a really weak mindset. Forget about the two goals against Barca, that was when the whole team was on fire. I watched many Liverpoor games for the two dutch players’ sake. Last season when Liverpoor was going on a losing streak without VVD and Henderson, as the oldest and most experienced player, he contributed nothing to help the team just as today. The few simple tap-in goals wont change the fact he is a poor captain, or even a poor player on pitch.
Gini’s a great player that was rendered useless, as much by his team, coach and the KNVB as much as the Czechs.
An off Day?
No Gini, this runs much deeper.
What was the point of taking Koops, Gakpo and Gravenbach.
The U21s really could have done with them against Germany
Or the KNVB could have had the courage to bring in and build around young players who are going to take this team further than the current squad has the potential too.
And where the hell is Brobbey. There’s more potential in him making a difference than Malen, Promes, Berwijn and Boadu put together. Left Ajax, not in the u21s??
There’s a general lack of faith, intelligence and leadership in the off field set up that can’t help but translate onto the pitch.