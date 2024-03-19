Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed that he wanted to make a move back to Feyenoord in the summer before joining Al-Ettifaq.
Wijnaldum was in a dead end at PSG last summer and he was linked with a return to the Eredivisie before opting for Saudi Arabia and Al-Ettifaq.
Speaking to ESPN, Wijnaldum confirmed a return to Feyenoord fell through for financial reasons, “Only Paris Saint-Germain asked for ten million euros and then my salary on top of that. That was impossible to realise. Of course it would have been possible if I handed in a lot, only I didn’t want that. Then I had to make a different choice.”
On choosing Saudi Arabia, Wijnaldum said, “That was the best option I had. There were other options, but those were things I didn’t want.”