Royal Antwerp has signed Owen Wijndal on loan for the rest of the season from Ajax.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Wijndal has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Ajax line-up since he joined the club from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2022.
The arrival of Borna Sosa on deadline day has pushed Wijndal further down the pecking order in Amsterdam and the club have sanctioned his departure.
Wijndal will spend the season on loan with Royal Antwerp in Belgium, who are coached by Mark van Bommel. He will be a teammate of Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Gyrano Kerk, and Vincent Janssen.