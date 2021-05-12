Owen Wijndal is full of confidence and the AZ Alkmaar star firmly believes he is the best left-back in the Netherlands.
The 21-year-old stars for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie and was also the first choice for the Netherlands national team during the last international period.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Wijndal said, “I am the best left back in the Netherlands. That is my opinion and I think I should be able to say that.
“Then I don’t include Daley Blind, because he normally plays centrally at Ajax. Nicolás Tagliafico and Philipp Max are of course also great backs, but I think I’m just a bit better.”
Wijndal has been linked with a move to Ajax after praise from Marc Overmars, and he was asked about the interest by VI, “Pffff, nice question this. When someone like Marc Overmars says that you are a good player, that is special. But I have not given it any further thought. “I don’t have it all in my own hands and I feel at home at AZ. In any case, I am happy that people see how I am developing.”