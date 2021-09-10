Owen Wijndal did not get a top transfer this summer but the left-back is very happy with his role with AZ Alkmaar and revealed that he did receive offers.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Wijndal had a good season with AZ Alkmaar but he had to deal with a reserve role for the Netherlands at the European Championships. He then got injured and remained at AZ Alkmaar, with his teammates Marco Bizot, Jonas Svensson, Teun Koopmeiners, Calvin Stengs and Myron Boadu all departing.
Speaking to NOS, Wijndal said on his teammates leaving, “That’s how it goes in football, you have to be able to deal with that. Of course, you hate it. With Cal and My, for example, I grew up with them. But you give those boys such a nice step. I’m very happy for them.”
On a transfer, Wijndal said, “Well, it wasn’t very quiet… Maybe it was quiet in the media, but clubs have come forward. But I don’t just go to a club. Not for the money. A step would of course be nice, but I don’t have to leave. I’m very good here.”
“I have clubs in my head that I would like to go to. But if they do not come, I will happily stay here. And we will just give it another year,”
Wijndal was named the new AZ Alkmaar captain on Friday.