Owen Wijndal provided a goal and an assist as AZ Alkmaar defeated Cambuur 3-1 on Sunday.
AZ made a strong start in Leeuwarden and they had the lead in the 15th minute when Wijndal raced up the wing before crossing for Dani de Wit to net with a header.
In the 33rd minute, it was 2-0 with Wijndal firing low into the bottom corner from just inside the box after a fine run from his own half.
AZ was in control and on the hour mark they had a third goal through Jordy Clasie, who chipped the ball over Sonny Stevens after being set up by Vangelis Pavlidis.
Roberts Uldrikis pulled one back for Cambuur but it was only a consolation and the hosts finished the game with ten men as Alex Bangura saw his second yellow card.
AZ Alkmaar are now 12th in the table while Cambuur are ninth.