Owen Wijndal provided a goal and an assist as AZ Alkmaar defeated Cambuur 3-1 on Sunday.

AZ made a strong start in Leeuwarden and they had the lead in the 15th minute when Wijndal raced up the wing before crossing for Dani de Wit to net with a header.

In the 33rd minute, it was 2-0 with Wijndal firing low into the bottom corner from just inside the box after a fine run from his own half.

AZ was in control and on the hour mark they had a third goal through Jordy Clasie, who chipped the ball over Sonny Stevens after being set up by Vangelis Pavlidis.

Roberts Uldrikis pulled one back for Cambuur but it was only a consolation and the hosts finished the game with ten men as Alex Bangura saw his second yellow card.

AZ Alkmaar are now 12th in the table while Cambuur are ninth.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (11050 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter