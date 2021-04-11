According to Bavarian newspaper Abendzeitung, Bayern Munich have been offered Georginio Wijnaldum but they are not interested in signing the Liverpool midfielder.
Wijnaldum is set to leave Liverpool in the summer after failing to reach an agreement over a contract extension, and can be picked up on a free.
Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the 30-year-old midfielder with Ronald Koeman keen to be reunited with the Dutch international.
However, Abendzeitung is reporting that Wijnaldum has been offered to Bayern Munich. A transfer to the German champions is not going to happen, though, due to his age and wage demands.