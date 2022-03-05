Willem II and Heerenveen played out a 0-0 draw in Tilburg on Saturday evening.
Both teams went into the game needing a victory with Heerenveen having lost seven in a row, while Willem II were just one place above the bottom three.
Willem II pushed Heerenveen back but they struggled to create clear cut chances with Erwin Mulder denying Jizz Hornkamp the only opportunity of note in the opening stages. Mulder also kept out a Dries Saddiki bicycle kick before the break.
In the second half, Hornkamp and Mats Köhlert both forced Mulder into saves, while at the other end, Sven van Beek had an opportunity cleared off the line.
Towards the end the game became cagey with Heerenveen creating the better chances, but Tibor Halilovic, Thom Haye and Anthony Musaba could not score.
The point means Heerenveen are 13th while Willem is still 15th and only three points above the drop zone.