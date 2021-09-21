Willem II have booked their fourth win of the campaign after seeing off RKC Waalwijk 2-1 in the Mandemakers Stadion.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The clash was special for Fred Grim, who decided to leave his position as head coach of RKC Waalwijk in the summer to take over at Willem II. Grim’s side turned up in Waalwijk confident after a strong start to the campaign.
After a rather forgetful first-half, Kwasi Wriedt opened the scoring for Willem II in the 52nd minute. Eight minutes later, Mats Kohlert capitalised on an error in the RKC defence to make it 2-0.
RKC pushed for a way back into the game but Melle Meulensteen’s 92nd-minute goal was nothing more than a consolation for the home side.
Willem II climb to second after the victory, while RKC are down in 14th.