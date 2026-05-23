Willem II has returned to the Eredivisie after a penalty shootout victory over Volendam.
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Volendam went into the game with a 2-1 lead and playing in front of their own fans, they would have been confident of sealing their place in the Eredivisie next season.
However, Willem II came out fighting and goals from Siegert Baartmans and Finn Stam made it 2-0 within 17 minutes.
Volendam woke up and in the 40th minute, they levelled the tie on aggregate as Yannick Leliendal fired in.
Robert Muhren hit the post as the game eventually went to extra time. Muhren then thought he had made it 2-2 when he slid the ball in from close range. However, VAR intervened and the goal was disallowed for a foul in the build-up.
Willem II managed to hold on and the game went to a penalty shootout. Volendam’s Nordin Bukala was the only one to miss from the spot and Willem II return to the Eredivisie after one season in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
Volendam are now relegated.