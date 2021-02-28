Willem II defeated Sparta Rotterdam 2-0 in a massive victory in their battle to beat the drop.
The two victories for Emmen recently has increased the pressure on Willem II, who have had a disastrous season.
However, Willem II came up against a Sparta team completely out of confidence and they struggled again on Sunday.
The game was 0-0 until the 67th minute, when Che Nunnely headed Willem II in front. Twelve minutes later, substitute Jeffrey Fortes pushed over Vangelis Pavlidis in the box leading to a straight red card and a penalty, which was netted by Mike Tresor.
The victory means Willem II return to 16th and are now six points behind Sparta, who are in 13th, but must start to look over their shoulder.