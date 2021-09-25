PSV Eindhoven have suffered their second league defeat in a week after they went down 2-1 at Willem II.
Roger Schmidt was able to welcome back Ibrahim Sangare and Mario Gotze to the PSV Eindhoven starting line-up for the clash against a Willem II side in good form. However, Noni Madueke was missing for the visitors.
PSV started the game strongly but in the 20th minute, Willem II had the lead with Eran Zahavi heading the ball into his own net.
Zahavi made up for the error by netting the equaliser in the 30th minute after a good move involving Sangare and Philipp Max.
PSV then pushed for the lead and they had plenty of opportunities through Max, Zahavi, Marco van Ginkel and Sangare but Timon Wellenreuther denied the visitors.
Against the run of play it was Willem II who took the lead in the 76th minute with Che Nunnely’s weak effort finding a way past Joel Drommel.
Carlos Vinícius and Maximiliano Romero appeared from the bench as PSV desperately looked for an equaliser, but Willem II held on for the three points.
Willem II climbs to second in the table after the victory, while PSV Eindhoven are fourth.