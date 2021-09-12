Willem II held on to a 0-0 draw against NEC Nijmegen despite Jorn Brondeel’s red card in the first half.
Willem II coach Fred Grim was without first-choice goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther for the clash, while Robbin Ruiter was also missing. That meant Jorn Brondeel started in goal.
After fifteen minutes, Brondeel was shown a straight red card after he rushed out of his goal and handled the ball to prevent Jonathan Okita from getting through on goal. Twenty-year-old Connor van den Berg was brought on for his debut.
Jordy Bruijn and Souffian El Karouani were denied by the debutante, who also saw Mikkel Duelund hit the post with a strike.
In the second half, NEC increased the pressure with attackers Elayis Tavsan and Magnus Mattsson coming off the bench. However, Van den Berg denied the hosts, who also hit the woodwork twice before the end.
Willem II survived to take a point which means both sides now have seven this season. Willem II are in 5th, while NEC are one spot below them.