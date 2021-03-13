Willem II are now a point from safety after a 3-1 victory over Heerenveen in Tilburg.
Willem II went into the game on a three-game unbeaten run which has given them hope of climbing away from the bottom three.
In the 28th minute, the home side had the lead against Heerenveen with Mike Tresor’s cross headed in by Sebastian Holmen.
Somehow that was the only goal of the first-half with both sides missing big chances. Henk Veerman couldn’t find the net from close range, while at the other end, Vangelis Pavlidis fired wide.
Ten minutes into the second half, Che Nunnely crossed for Kwasi Wriedt to head Willem II 2-0 in front. Three minutes later, Che Nunnely netted from close range to add a third.
Just before Nunnely’s goal, Heerenveen were certain that they had made it 2-1 but it was deemed that the ball had not crossed the line.
Heerenveen did pull one back in the 78th minute as Joey Veerman played a one-two with Henk Veerman before firing past Arijanet Muric from close range. Joey Veerman could have made it 3-2 shortly afterwards but headed over the bar.
The victory means Willem II are now one point behind VVV-Venlo, who sit 15th. Heerenveen are ninth.