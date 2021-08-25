Jetro Willems has signed for Bundesliga side Greuther Furth on a deal until the summer of 2023.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The left-back was a free agent after leaving Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of last season, but he will now remain in the Bundesliga with Greuther Furth.
Willems came through the Sparta Rotterdam academy before joining PSV Eindhoven. Willems made a name for himself in the Philips Stadion and left for Eintracht Frankfurt in 2017. Willems has suffered from injuries in Germany and he had a lengthy spell out which ended a loan to Newcastle United early.
Greuther Furth has offered the 28-year-old a chance to revitalize his career with the 22-time Netherlands international signing a two-year deal.