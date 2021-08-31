Wolfsburg has confirmed the signing of talented centre-back Micky van de Ven from Volendam on a four-year deal.
The centre-back recently lost an arbitration case to have his contract with Volendam ripped up but he now gets his departure from the club, joining Wolfsburg.
Van de Ven has been regarded as one of the top talents in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie for years and was linked with a move to Marseille and Feyenoord this summer. However, the 20-year-old will now join Mark van Bommel’s Wolfsburg.
Wolfsburg have paid around €3 million for the defender.
