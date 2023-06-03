According to Kicker, Wolfsburg are interested in signing FC Twente winger Vaclav Cerny this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Cerny has had an excellent season in Enschede, scoring 14 times and adding eleven assists for the Tukkers.
AZ Alkmaar has been linked with the Czech international but they will face competition from Germany. Kicker and De Telegraaf are reporting that Wolfsburg is circling the 25-year-old.
Cerny has a contract with Twente until the summer of 2025 and the club will hope to stave off the interest by putting a big price on the winger’s head. However, after spending nine years in the Netherlands, Cerny may see a move to the Bundesliga as an opportunity he cannot turn down.