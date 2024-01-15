According to The Mirror, four clubs from the Premier League are interested in signing Pablo Rosario from OGC Nice.
The 27-year-old defensive midfielder has been with OGC Nice since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 and has since made 96 appearances for the club.
Rosario’s form this season has gained interest from the Premier League with the Mirror reporting that Wolves, Fulham, West Ham United and Brentford are interested in the Dutchman.
The Premier League sides have all scouted Rosario in recent months and could make a move this month, while Werder Bremen is also interested.
Rosario has a contract in France until the summer of 2026.
This yet more smoke and mirrors with Tony Khan wasting all the supporters time. We were getting the Brazilian defensive midfielder Andre, but no we don’t now need him. Then we, as usual, go for the aged Matic because he is free. Now we are after some Dutch defensive midfielder when we were told we didn’t need one.
We were bidding to buy Gimenez and Guisarry as a striker but nothing happens as always with Khan. The man is a waste of time and hinders Fulham’s progression at every turn when it comes to buying players. Khan has the football knowledge of a walnut although that may insult a walnut.
Forget Fulham buying to strengthen Silva’s side so long as Khan is there.