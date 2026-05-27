Football-Oranje’s Michael and Abdul react to Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands World Cup squad announcement. Will they agree or disagree with the choices?

To watch the group preview on YouTube, click here, or press play below.




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Michael Statham (909 Posts)

Writer/interviewer/YouTuber for Football-Oranje. Massive Dutch football fan from the UK. Follow me @EredivisieMike & subscribe to Football-Oranje on YouTube.