Van Dijk believes Gakpo is rea... Virgil van Dijk believes Cody Gakpo is ready for a ...

Gakpo focuses on the World Cup... Cody Gakpo attended a press conference on Sunday and after ...

Blind wants to focus on World ... Daley Blind has had some difficult weeks with Ajax but ...

Groningen sack Wormuth Groningen has confirmed that Frank Wormuth is no longer their ...

Vitesse strike late to take a ... Simon van Duivenbooden netted a last-minute goal to earn Vitesse ...

Feyenoord go top with big win ... Feyenoord defeated Excelsior 5-1 in the Rotterdam derby on Sunday ...

Heerenveen down Cambuur in Fri... Heerenveen defeated Cambuur 2-1 in the Frisian derby on Sunday ...