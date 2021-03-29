Netherlands head to Gibraltar on Tuesday for their final World Cup qualifier of the international period. Kick-off is at 19.45.
It has been a mixed international period for Netherlands so far with the 4-2 loss to Turkey followed up with a dominant 2-0 victory over Latvia.
Frank de Boer’s side will now look to improve their goal difference when they head to Gibraltar on Tuesday for a clash which should see Netherlands rack up a high scoreline.
Gibraltar have lost both their qualifiers so far, with a 3-0 defeat to Norway followed up by a 4-1 loss to Montenegro.
The clash with Gibraltar is the last scheduled game for the Netherlands before this summer’s European Championships.
Team News
It is possible that De Boer will stick with the same eleven that defeated Latvia on Saturday with no fresh injury concerns coming into the game.
Jeremiah St Juste will be hoping that he is able to make his debut having not appeared in the past two games.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Krul, Dumfries, Wijndal, De Ligt, Blind, F. De Jong, Wijnaldum, Klaassen, Berghuis, Memphis, L. De Jong
Gibraltar may be without James Bosio who came off injured during the loss to Montenegro.
Possible Gibraltar line-up: Coleing; Sergeant, Chipolina, Wiseman, Barnett, Olivero; Walker, Annesley, Hernandez, Casciaro; De Barr
Odds
Gibraltar 50/1 Draw 22/1 Netherlands 1/100
Previous Meetings
Netherlands have never met Gibraltar in an international match
What would be a good end to the international period for Oranje?
Goal difference could be a deciding factor in the group and Netherlands were unable to add to it as much as they should have against Latvia. They now need to make sure they turn their chances into goals against Gibraltar.
The pressure is on De Boer and the perception of the national team is definitely negative at the moment going into the Euro’s this summer. Only a big victory would appease the fans in this game and even then this international period may still be seen as a big failure, given the result against Turkey.
A confident win and plenty of goals are what is expected on Tuesday, though, and if we don’t get that then the calls to say goodbye to De Boer will grow even further.