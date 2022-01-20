Striker Kwasi Wriedt has left Willem II to join German Bundesliga 2 side Holstein Kiel.
The 27-year-old joined Willem II from Bayern Munich II in 2019 and he has gone on to make 44 appearances, scoring 12 times.
Wriedt has now departed the club to join Holstein Kiel, who has paid around €1 million to sign the striker.
Willem II has been in freefall this season and currently sit 15th in the table. They will need to sign a replacement and have targeted Barnsley forward Obbi Oulare, according to Voetbal International.