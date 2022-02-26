Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that Memphis Depay is 100% fit and can make his Barcelona return.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Memphis last played for Barcelona on the 12th of January and has been struggling with a muscle injury since.
However, speaking at his press conference, Xavi confirmed that the Dutchman can return against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, “He and Clément Lenglet train normally and are one hundred percent fit. If they don’t get kickback, they’re in the roster. They now have more competition, but both have to show that they are important to the team. Ultimately, it’s about performance. We count on them.”
Memphis is still Barcelona’s top scorer in La Liga with eight goals,